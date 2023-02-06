Pope Francis ends South Sudan trip

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis urges South Sudan leaders to work for peace

Tiziana Fabi, AFP

Pope Francis (center) waves as he arrives by popemobile for holy mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan, on Sunday. Pope Francis wraps up his pilgrimage to South Sudan with an open-air mass on Sunday after urging its leaders to focus on bringing peace to the fragile country torn apart by violence and poverty. The three-day trip is the first papal visit to the largely Christian country since it achieved independence from Sudan in 2011 and plunged into a civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people.