MULTIMEDIA
Earthquake death toll rises in Syria and Turkey
AFP
Posted at Feb 06 2023 09:44 PM
Syrian civil defense members carry an injured woman after rescuing her from the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the government-controlled Aleppo on Monday. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early on February 6, killing more than a thousand people as they slept, levelling buildings and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus, Egypt and Iraq.
- /entertainment/02/06/23/in-rare-moment-nadines-bf-shares-photos-with-actress
- /news/02/06/23/suspek-sa-pamamaril-sa-ombudsman-employee-arestado
- /video/news/02/06/23/governor-tutol-sa-pagtatalaga-sa-cagayan-bilang-edca-site
- /video/news/02/06/23/ilang-residente-biker-sumama-sa-paghahanap-sa-cessna-plane
- /business/02/06/23/stock-markets-mostly-slide-on-us-rate-hike-fears