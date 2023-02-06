MULTIMEDIA

Earthquake death toll rises in Syria and Turkey

AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Syrian civil defense members carry an injured woman after rescuing her from the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the government-controlled Aleppo on Monday. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early on February 6, killing more than a thousand people as they slept, levelling buildings and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus, Egypt and Iraq.

Read More: earthquake syria turkey survivor rubble temblor