MULTIMEDIA

Devastating 7.8 magnitude quake in Southern Turkey

Mahmut bozarslan, AFPTV / AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

In this video grab from AFP TV taken on Monday, rescuers search for victims after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey, levelling buildings across several cities and causing damages in neighboring Syria. Local officials put the initial death toll at 15 as search and rescue efforts continue.