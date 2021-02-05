Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Civil disobedience continues in Myanmar Agence France-Presse Posted at Feb 05 2021 11:59 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents take part in a noise barrage on a street in Yangon on Thursday, after calls for protest against the military coup emerged on social media. The military declared a year-long state of emergency after seizing power on February 1 following a general election they deemed as fraudulent. Read More: Myanmar Burma civil disobedience coup military protest multimedia multimedia photos /life/02/05/21/what-catriona-gray-appreciates-most-about-boyfriend-sam-milby/entertainment/02/05/21/elha-nympha-rises-as-new-rampb-princess-with-latest-single-do-it/news/02/05/21/list-sub-groups-in-covid-19-vaccination-priority/news/02/05/21/covid-19-task-force-allows-more-foreigners-to-enter-philippines-by-mid-february/entertainment/02/05/21/jona-to-have-pure-opm-repertoire-for-upcoming-digital-concert