Civil disobedience continues in Myanmar

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Feb 05 2021 11:59 AM

Residents take part in a noise barrage on a street in Yangon on Thursday, after calls for protest against the military coup emerged on social media. The military declared a year-long state of emergency after seizing power on February 1 following a general election they deemed as fraudulent. 

