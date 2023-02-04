Pope Francis arrives in South Sudan

MULTIMEDIA
Pope Francis in Sudan to promote peace and reconciliation
Ciro Fusco, EPA-EFE
Posted at Feb 04 2023 10:21 AM
President of South Sudan Salva Kiir (C) walks next to Pope Francis (L), upon the Pope's arrival at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan on Friday. Pope Francis embarks on a three-day visit to the world's youngest country, riven by the scars of civil war and extreme poverty, to promote peace and reconciliation.
