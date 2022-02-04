Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

'Shame on China' protest ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

Valentin Flauraud, AFP

Posted at Feb 04 2022 11:56 AM

'Shame on China' protest ahead of Winter Olympics

A protester holds a placard reading 'Shame on China' during a protest march gathering Tibetans from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially opens Friday. 

Read More:  China   human rights   olympics   protest   winter   Beijing   Lausanne  