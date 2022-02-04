'Shame on China' protest ahead of Winter Olympics

MULTIMEDIA

'Shame on China' protest ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

Valentin Flauraud, AFP

A protester holds a placard reading 'Shame on China' during a protest march gathering Tibetans from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially opens Friday.