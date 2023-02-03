Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Dancing for luck in Hong Kong

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 03 2023 04:10 PM

China set to fully reopen borders with Hong Kong, Macau

Artists perform a dragon dance, considered auspicious for businesses that reopened after the Lunar New Year break, in Hong Kong on Friday. China is set to fully open its borders with Macau and Hong Kong next week, dropping testing requirements and daily quotas after years of strict COVID-19 policies. 

Read More:  dragon dance   Lunar New Year   Hong Kong   coronavirus   COVID-19   zero-COVID   travel  