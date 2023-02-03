China set to fully reopen borders with Hong Kong, Macau

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Dancing for luck in Hong Kong Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 03 2023 04:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Artists perform a dragon dance, considered auspicious for businesses that reopened after the Lunar New Year break, in Hong Kong on Friday. China is set to fully open its borders with Macau and Hong Kong next week, dropping testing requirements and daily quotas after years of strict COVID-19 policies. China to fully reopen borders with Hong Kong, Macau Read More: dragon dance Lunar New Year Hong Kong coronavirus COVID-19 zero-COVID travel /entertainment/02/04/23/moira-treats-fans-with-heartbreaking-songs-in-concert/video/business/02/04/23/tourist-carrying-capacity-ng-boracay-gustong-pataasan/video/business/02/04/23/psei-rises-above-7000-as-ph-peso-strengthens-vs-usd/video/news/02/04/23/2-japanese-fugitives-in-ph-to-be-deported/video/news/02/04/23/another-ofw-in-kuwait-crippled-by-injuries