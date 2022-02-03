Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis receives Pope figurine on “World Day of Consecrated Life” Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters Posted at Feb 03 2022 10:38 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis receives a figurine depicting him from a woman during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday. Pope Francis during a Mass celebrating “World Day of Consecrated Life” at St Peter's Basilica invited all consecrated people to “renew our consecration." Read More: “World Day of Consecrated Life” Vatican Pope Francis figurine /entertainment/02/03/22/joshua-garcia-shares-story-behind-viral-tiktok-video/entertainment/02/03/22/look-rihanna-posts-baby-bump-photo-for-the-first-time/entertainment/02/03/22/yassi-inalala-ang-mga-huling-araw-sa-ang-probinsyano/overseas/02/03/22/new-zealand-delays-full-reopening-until-october/business/02/03/22/citicores-creit-says-strong-demand-ahead-of-listing