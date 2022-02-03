MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis receives Pope figurine on “World Day of Consecrated Life”

Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pope Francis receives a figurine depicting him from a woman during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday. Pope Francis during a Mass celebrating “World Day of Consecrated Life” at St Peter's Basilica invited all consecrated people to “renew our consecration."