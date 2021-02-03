Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands queue at COVID-19 vaccine 'super site'

Frederic J. Brown, AFP

Posted at Feb 03 2021 10:02 AM

Thousands queue at COVID-19 vaccine 'super site'

People arrive for their Covid-19 vaccines at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California on Tuesday. Thousands of residents registered to avail of the coronavirus vaccine at the first Covid-19 vaccine 'super site' in San Bernardino County, California's largest county, when it opened on Tuesday. 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   Auto Club Speedway   San Bernardino County   California   COVID-19 vaccine   multimedia   multimedia photos  