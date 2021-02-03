Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Thousands queue at COVID-19 vaccine 'super site' Frederic J. Brown, AFP Posted at Feb 03 2021 10:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People arrive for their Covid-19 vaccines at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California on Tuesday. Thousands of residents registered to avail of the coronavirus vaccine at the first Covid-19 vaccine 'super site' in San Bernardino County, California's largest county, when it opened on Tuesday. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Auto Club Speedway San Bernardino County California COVID-19 vaccine multimedia multimedia photos /sports/02/03/21/nba-fred-vanvleet-sets-scoring-records-as-raptors-top-magic/sports/02/03/21/football-man-utd-equal-record-with-nine-goal-blitz-arsenal-lose-at-wolves/entertainment/02/03/21/fifth-pagotan-direktor-ni-toni-gonzaga-sa-my-sassy-girl/news/02/03/21/chinese-embassy-tells-manila-not-to-worry-about-coast-guard-license-to-fire/overseas/02/03/21/who-team-visits-chinese-virus-lab-in-wuhan