Thousands queue at COVID-19 vaccine 'super site'

Frederic J. Brown, AFP

People arrive for their Covid-19 vaccines at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California on Tuesday. Thousands of residents registered to avail of the coronavirus vaccine at the first Covid-19 vaccine 'super site' in San Bernardino County, California's largest county, when it opened on Tuesday.