MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis DRC trip continues

Tiziana Fabi, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pope Francis (L) looks on during the welcome ceremony as he meets with young people and catechists at Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Thursday. Pope Francis is set to address thousands of youngsters in Democratic Republic of Congo on February 2, 2023 after holding an open-air mass that drew an estimated million faithful, as he pursues a landmark trip to central Africa.