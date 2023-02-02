Home  >  Overseas

Missile strike kills at least three in Ukraine city

Sergey Shestak, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 02 2023 04:16 PM

Missile strike kills at least 3 in Ukraine city

Ukrainian rescuers work on site following an overnight missile strike on a residential district in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, early Thursday. At least 3 people were killed and 21 injured, according to the Ukrainian Emergency Service (SES). 

 

