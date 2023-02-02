Home  >  Overseas

Empty streets on Myanmar coup 2nd anniversary

Empty streets on Myanmar coup 2nd anniv

A car drives on an empty road in downtown Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday. Anti-coup groups urged the public to stay home from 10 am to 3 pm on February 1 as part of the "Silent Strike" to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's military coup.

