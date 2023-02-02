Empty streets on Myanmar coup 2nd anniv

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Empty streets on Myanmar coup 2nd anniversary EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 02 2023 09:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A car drives on an empty road in downtown Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday. Anti-coup groups urged the public to stay home from 10 am to 3 pm on February 1 as part of the "Silent Strike" to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's military coup. Read More: Myanmar Burma Yangon coup junta anniversary Silent Strike /business/02/02/23/shell-annual-profit-hits-record-423-billion/entertainment/02/02/23/sean-tristan-has-this-to-tell-to-best-friend-raven-rigor/news/02/02/23/fortun-reports-inconsistencies-in-kian-delos-santos-autopsy/sports/02/02/23/rsg-ph-rebrands-after-collab-with-singaporean-org-slate/business/02/02/23/ntc-says-working-with-starlink-to-expedite-rollout