Debris removal at Bali beach

Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 02 2023 06:35 PM

Workers clean debris and plastic waste at a beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday. Most of the trash ends up in the sea every rainy season due to the island's lack of a centralized waste management system. 

