Lantern Dining Experience in Tokyo

'Lantern Dining Experience' to protect against COVID-19

Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Hotel staff demonstrate 'Lantern Dining Experience', which enables diners to enjoy meals while protecting themselves against the spread of COVID-19 at Hoshinoya Tokyo hotel in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. The lantern-shaped transparent partitions are created by Japan’s traditional craftsmen and guests staying at the hotel who pay 30,000 yen (about 260 USD) as venue charge so they can invite others to dine with them under the partitions.