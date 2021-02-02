MULTIMEDIA
Snow storm hits New York
Brendan McDermid, Reuters
Posted at Feb 02 2021 09:42 AM
A family sleds on the steps of Federal Hall on Wall Street across from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during a snow storm in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Monday. The National Weather Service warned of a “long duration” winter storm in the northeastern part of the US, which may bring nearly 2 feet of snow on February 1 prompting closure of schools and suspension of coronavirus vaccinations.
