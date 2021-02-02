Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA A day after military takeover in Myanmar Reuters Posted at Feb 02 2021 03:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Armored vehicles of Myanmar's army drive past a street after the military seized power, in Mandalay, Myanmar on Tuesday. The National League for Democracy (NLD) called for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi a day after the military detained the Myanmar leader for alleged electoral fraud during the November 8 national polls. UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council to meet Tuesday Read More: Myanmar National League for Democracy military takeover Aung San Suu Kyi multimedia multimedia photos /news/02/02/21/pasay-city-to-use-some-schools-as-covid-19-vaccination-sites-mayor/video/business/02/02/21/inflation-slowing-down-bsp-likely-to-cut-rates-anew-by-25-bps-economist/spotlight/02/02/21/japan-defense-official-myanmar-coup-could-increase-chinas-influence-in-region/news/02/02/21/covid-19-cases-in-bontoc-sagada-rise-to-34-ph-testing-czar/news/02/02/21/pasig-more-than-doubles-health-aides-salary-awards-separation-pay-for-retirees