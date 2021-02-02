Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

A day after military takeover in Myanmar

Reuters

Posted at Feb 02 2021 03:44 PM

A day after military takeover in Myanmar

Armored vehicles of Myanmar's army drive past a street after the military seized power, in Mandalay, Myanmar on Tuesday. The National League for Democracy (NLD) called for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi a day after the military detained the Myanmar leader for alleged electoral fraud during the November 8 national polls.

Read More:  Myanmar   National League for Democracy   military takeover   Aung San Suu Kyi   multimedia   multimedia photos  