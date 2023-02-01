French protest proposed pension reform

MULTIMEDIA

Nationwide strike vs proposed pension reform in France

Alain Jocard, AFP

Protesters clash with police on the Place Vauban during a rally on the second day of nationwide strikes and protests over the government's proposed pension reform, in Paris on Tuesday. France braces for major transport blockages, with mass strikes and protests set to hit the country for the second time in a month in objection to the planned boost of the age of retirement from 62 to 64.