Military launches coup against Myanmar democratic leaders

Reuters

Posted at Feb 01 2021 01:35 PM

Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday. Myanmar leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party were detained after an early morning raids by Myanmar military as they launched a coup for alleged election fraud.

