Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Military launches coup against Myanmar democratic leaders Reuters Posted at Feb 01 2021 01:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday. Myanmar leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party were detained after an early morning raids by Myanmar military as they launched a coup for alleged election fraud. Events in troubled Myanmar since Suu Kyi's NLD party came to power in 2015 Read More: Myanmar coup Aung San Suu Kyi National League for Democracy (NLD) party election fraud /sports/02/01/21/suzara-wants-unified-national-league-for-volleyball/business/02/01/21/filipinos-lead-the-world-in-time-spent-on-social-media-internet/news/02/01/21/filipinos-in-myanmar-urged-to-stay-at-home-amid-political-turmoil/news/02/01/21/former-senator-vic-ziga-passes-away-family/business/02/01/21/unionbank-income-down-on-higher-provisions-for-bad-loans