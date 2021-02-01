Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rains damage highway in Big Sur, California

Josh Edelson, AFP

Posted at Feb 01 2021 09:54 AM

Heavy rains damage highway in Big Sur, California

Construction crews work on a section of Highway 1 which collapsed into the Pacific Ocean near Big Sur, California on Sunday. Heavy rains caused debris flows of trees, boulders and mud that washed out a 150-foot section of the road. 

Read More:  Big Sur   California   heavy rains   Highway 1   Pacific Ocean   multimedia   multimedia photo  