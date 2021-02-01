Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Heavy rains damage highway in Big Sur, California Josh Edelson, AFP Posted at Feb 01 2021 09:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Construction crews work on a section of Highway 1 which collapsed into the Pacific Ocean near Big Sur, California on Sunday. Heavy rains caused debris flows of trees, boulders and mud that washed out a 150-foot section of the road. Read More: Big Sur California heavy rains Highway 1 Pacific Ocean multimedia multimedia photo /news/02/01/21/majority-of-pinoys-want-bikes-public-transport-prioritized-over-private-vehicles-survey/sports/02/01/21/nba-timberwolves-get-rare-win-by-beating-cavs/sports/02/01/21/pba-harvey-carey-retires-after-19-seasons/entertainment/02/01/21/mark-herras-fiance-nicole-donesa-welcome-baby-boy/video/business/02/01/21/metro-manila-property-leasing-to-rise-on-boom-in-e-commerce