Dead humpback whale found in New York

MULTIMEDIA
Dead humpback washed ashore in New York’s Lido beach
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 31 2023 09:20 AM
In a picture taken with a drone, emergency crews try to determine how to handle the carcass of a humpback whale that washed ashore in Lido Beach, New York, USA, Monday. There have been seven whale deaths in the last few weeks on the beaches of New York and neighboring New Jersey.
- /video/news/02/01/23/experts-dont-but-frozen-eggs
- /life/02/01/23/look-elisse-joson-graces-mega-entertainment-cover
- /entertainment/02/01/23/miley-cyrus-celebrates-success-of-flowers-single
- /sports/02/01/23/with-new-coach-at-the-helm-spirits-are-high-in-choco-mucho
- /life/02/01/23/look-dolly-de-leon-graces-cover-of-tatler-ph