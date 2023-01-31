Home  >  Overseas

Dead humpback washed ashore in New York’s Lido beach

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2023 09:20 AM

Dead humpback whale found in New York

In a picture taken with a drone, emergency crews try to determine how to handle the carcass of a humpback whale that washed ashore in Lido Beach, New York, USA, Monday. There have been seven whale deaths in the last few weeks on the beaches of New York and neighboring New Jersey. 

