Security officers scuffle with journalists as WHO experts visit Wuhan market

Security personnel push journalists as they cover the arrival of the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Baishazhou market in Wuhan, China, Sunday. WHO experts are currently in Wuhan to conduct investigation on the new coronavirus, where cases of the infectious disease were first recorded on December 29, 2019.