Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Blast in Pakistan kills at least 30, scores wounded

Abdul Majeed, AFP

Posted at Jan 30 2023 10:33 PM

Blast in Pakistan kills at least 30

Rescue workers carry the remains of blast victims from the debris of a damaged mosque after an explosion inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on Monday. The blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan killed at least 30 worshippers and wounded 120 more, officials said. 

Read More:  Pakistan   Peshawa   blast   mosque   killed   wounded  