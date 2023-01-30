MULTIMEDIA

Blast in Pakistan kills at least 30, scores wounded

Abdul Majeed, AFP

Rescue workers carry the remains of blast victims from the debris of a damaged mosque after an explosion inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on Monday. The blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan killed at least 30 worshippers and wounded 120 more, officials said.

