Blast in Pakistan kills at least 30, scores wounded Abdul Majeed, AFP Posted at Jan 30 2023 10:33 PM Rescue workers carry the remains of blast victims from the debris of a damaged mosque after an explosion inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on Monday. The blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan killed at least 30 worshippers and wounded 120 more, officials said. At least 25 worshippers killed in Pakistan mosque blast