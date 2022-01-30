Home  >  Overseas

Powerful winter storm hits US East Coast

Ed Jones, AFP

Posted at Jan 30 2022 10:05 AM

US East Coast hit by powerful snow storm

Pedestrians and vehicles make their way through heavy snow in Times Square, New York, on Saturday. A powerful winter storm packing heavy snow and high winds pummeled the US East Coast Saturday, forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights as severe weather alerts were sounded across a region of around 70 million people.

 

