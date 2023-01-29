Peru political unrest

MULTIMEDIA

Peru rocked with political unrest

Lucas Aguayo, AFP

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Lima on Saturday. Embattled Boluarte urged lawmakers to find a way of a deepening political crisis by agreeing to snap elections in December, just hours after Congress had voted against the idea. In seven weeks of demonstrations, 47 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and protesters, according to the Ombudsman's Office of Peru.