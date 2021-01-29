Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Prepping for the Lunar New Year Aly Song, Reuters Posted at Jan 29 2021 10:02 PM | Updated as of Jan 29 2021 10:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Security guards wearing face masks carry a giant balloon ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity at Yu Garden, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China on Friday. The Chinese government has imposed several quarantines and testing rules to dissuade millions of people from travelling during the Lunar New Year due to fears that it could become a super spreader event. China's peak Lunar New Year air travel season fizzles as COVID-19 cases rise WHO says team in Wuhan to visit labs, markets, hospitals Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 China Lunar New year Yu Garden ballon /overseas/01/30/21/who-investigators-visit-hospital-that-treated-first-covid-19-cases-in-chinas-ground-zero-wuhan/news/01/30/21/75-year-old-american-stranded-in-naia-living-on-food-handouts-from-airport-workers/entertainment/01/30/21/kc-concepcion-issues-public-apology-over-viral-baguio-party/spotlight/01/30/21/chief-justice-leonen-magistrate-says-not-cut-out-for-top-sc-post-at-this-time/entertainment/01/30/21/cristina-gonzales-returns-to-showbiz-after-15-years