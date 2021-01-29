Home  >  Overseas

Prepping for the Lunar New Year

Aly Song, Reuters

Posted at Jan 29 2021 10:02 PM | Updated as of Jan 29 2021 10:21 PM

Security guards wearing face masks carry a giant balloon ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity at Yu Garden, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China on Friday. The Chinese government has imposed several quarantines and testing rules to dissuade millions of people from travelling during the Lunar New Year due to fears that it could become a super spreader event. 

