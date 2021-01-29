Home  >  Overseas

Kham, Reuters

Posted at Jan 29 2021 04:13 PM

Love in the time of corona(virus)

Vietnamese dentist Tran Phuong Thao and her husband Tran Minh Hieu kiss at their wedding ceremony wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday. Vietnam’s health ministry on Thursday confirmed its first 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months. 

