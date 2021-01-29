MULTIMEDIA

Love in the time of corona(virus)

Kham, Reuters

Vietnamese dentist Tran Phuong Thao and her husband Tran Minh Hieu kiss at their wedding ceremony wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday. Vietnam’s health ministry on Thursday confirmed its first 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months.