Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Love in the time of corona(virus) Kham, Reuters Posted at Jan 29 2021 04:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Vietnamese dentist Tran Phuong Thao and her husband Tran Minh Hieu kiss at their wedding ceremony wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday. Vietnam’s health ministry on Thursday confirmed its first 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months. Vietnam reports first 2 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in 55 days Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 wedding Tran Phuong Thao Tran Minh Hieu Vietnam multimedia multimedia photos /business/01/29/21/bangko-sentral-sees-quicker-inflation-in-january-as-food-prices-spike/sports/01/29/21/football-leaders-milan-seek-bologna-boost-as-inter-juventus-gain-ground/sports/01/29/21/tennis-injury-scare-as-djokovic-plays-through-pain-in-adelaide/sports/01/29/21/nba-rising-clippers-charge-past-slumping-heat/sports/01/29/21/nba-suns-snap-3-game-slide-by-beating-warriors