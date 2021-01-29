MULTIMEDIA
Greek students assert rights
Alkis Konstantinidis, Reuters
Posted at Jan 29 2021 10:56 AM
Greek university students, wearing protective face masks, shout slogans during a demonstration in Athens, Greece on Thursday. The students are opposing government plans to add a new police force for universities and a ban on protests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
