Greek students assert rights

Alkis Konstantinidis, Reuters

Posted at Jan 29 2021 10:56 AM

Greek university students, wearing protective face masks, shout slogans during a demonstration in Athens, Greece on Thursday. The students are opposing government plans to add a new police force for universities and a ban on protests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

