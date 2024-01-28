Displaced again

MULTIMEDIA
Internally displaced Palestinians leave Khan Yunis refugee camp
Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 28 2024 01:33 PM
Internally displaced Palestinians move past an Israeli tank after the Israeli army told residents of Khan Yunis camp to leave their homes and head towards Rafah camps near the Egyptian border, southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Since October 7, 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'.
- /business/01/28/24/global-tourism-to-recover-to-pre-pandemic-levels-in-2024-un-agency
- /news/01/28/24/babae-arestado-matapos-manalisi-ng-gadgets-sa-mga-estudyante-sa-maynila
- /entertainment/01/28/24/belle-mariano-holds-and-solemn-launch-teases-possible-birthday-concert
- /news/01/28/24/peoples-initiative-could-lead-to-shift-to-parliamentary-govt-ex-sc-justice-carpio
- /overseas/01/28/24/n-korea-fires-several-cruise-missiles-seoul-military