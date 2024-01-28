Displaced again

MULTIMEDIA

Internally displaced Palestinians leave Khan Yunis refugee camp

Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Internally displaced Palestinians move past an Israeli tank after the Israeli army told residents of Khan Yunis camp to leave their homes and head towards Rafah camps near the Egyptian border, southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Since October 7, 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'.