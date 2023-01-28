A welcome kiss for Ukrainian serviceman

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA A welcome kiss Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP Posted at Jan 28 2023 01:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Ukrainian serviceman embraces his partner upon her arrival from Kyiv at Kramatorsk train station on Friday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who is of Jewish descent, marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday by urging the world to unite against "indifference" and "hatred,” nearly a year into the invasion which Russia has justified by saying Ukraine needed to be "de-Nazified". Zelensky says 'indifference kills along with hatred' Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army Life during wartime in Ukraine: Besieged in Bakhmut War in Ukraine: from invasion to Western tanks Read More: Ukraine Ukraine war Ukraine conflict Russian invasion Russia conflict war /sports/01/28/23/gilas-star-jack-animam-to-play-in-french-league/business/01/28/23/oil-prices-projected-to-increase-anew-on-jan-31/news/01/28/23/relaxing-rules-on-foreign-investments-must-be-cha-cha-focus/entertainment/01/28/23/review-janno-gibbs-gets-second-shot-in-hello-universe/sports/01/28/23/sabalenka-to-face-rybakina-in-australian-open-final