A welcome kiss

Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP

Posted at Jan 28 2023 01:32 PM

A welcome kiss for Ukrainian serviceman

A Ukrainian serviceman embraces his partner upon her arrival from Kyiv at Kramatorsk train station on Friday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who is of Jewish descent, marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday by urging the world to unite against "indifference" and "hatred,” nearly a year into the invasion which Russia has justified by saying Ukraine needed to be "de-Nazified". 

