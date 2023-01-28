A welcome kiss for Ukrainian serviceman

MULTIMEDIA

A welcome kiss

Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Ukrainian serviceman embraces his partner upon her arrival from Kyiv at Kramatorsk train station on Friday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who is of Jewish descent, marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday by urging the world to unite against "indifference" and "hatred,” nearly a year into the invasion which Russia has justified by saying Ukraine needed to be "de-Nazified".