It snows in Old Jerusalem
Ilan Rosenberg, Reuters
Posted at Jan 28 2022 09:27 AM | Updated as of Jan 28 2022 09:36 AM
An aerial view shows the snow-covered Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount on Thursday. A winter storm has been affecting the eastern Mediterranean, bringing the rare snowfall in parts of Israel.
