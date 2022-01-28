Home  >  Overseas

It snows in Old Jerusalem

Ilan Rosenberg, Reuters

Posted at Jan 28 2022 09:27 AM | Updated as of Jan 28 2022 09:36 AM

An aerial view shows the snow-covered Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount on Thursday. A winter storm has been affecting the eastern Mediterranean, bringing the rare snowfall in parts of Israel. 

