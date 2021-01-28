MULTIMEDIA

Sanitizing Shanghai's Huangpu district

AFP

Health workers in protective gear walk out from a blocked off area after spraying disinfectant in Shanghai's Huangpu district on Wednesday, after residents were evacuated following the detection of a few cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the neighborhood. Daily global deaths from COVID-19 hit a new record with 18,000 deaths reported on January 27,2021 as countries tighten measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease.