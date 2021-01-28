MULTIMEDIA
Sanitizing Shanghai's Huangpu district
AFP
Posted at Jan 28 2021 10:35 AM
Health workers in protective gear walk out from a blocked off area after spraying disinfectant in Shanghai's Huangpu district on Wednesday, after residents were evacuated following the detection of a few cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the neighborhood. Daily global deaths from COVID-19 hit a new record with 18,000 deaths reported on January 27,2021 as countries tighten measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease.
- /entertainment/01/28/21/sarah-geronimo-has-a-good-reason-for-asap-absence-says-regine-velasquez
- /sports/01/28/21/motorsports-team-owner-and-former-f1-driver-adrian-campos-dies-at-60
- /news/01/28/21/look-baguio-receives-2-freezers-for-covid-19-vaccines
- /sports/01/28/21/bach-says-ioc-committed-to-tokyo-olympics-admits-fans-may-be-barred
- /sports/01/28/21/esports-why-bren-wants-chou-to-have-the-exclusive-m2-championship-skin