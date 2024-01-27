MULTIMEDIA

Traveling Endeavour

Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

NASA's Space Shuttle Endeavour, a 122-foot-long orbiter, is transported to site at the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles, California on Friday. The Space Shuttle Endeavour will be a part of the exhibit ‘Go for Stack’ where the space shuttle and its components will be set into a vertical configuration, similar to its original launch position.