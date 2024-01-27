MULTIMEDIA
Traveling Endeavour
Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 27 2024 01:21 PM | Updated as of Jan 27 2024 04:13 PM
NASA's Space Shuttle Endeavour, a 122-foot-long orbiter, is transported to site at the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles, California on Friday. The Space Shuttle Endeavour will be a part of the exhibit ‘Go for Stack’ where the space shuttle and its components will be set into a vertical configuration, similar to its original launch position.
