Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 27 2024 01:21 PM | Updated as of Jan 27 2024 04:13 PM

Traveling Endeavour

NASA's Space Shuttle Endeavour, a 122-foot-long orbiter, is transported to site at the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles, California on Friday. The Space Shuttle Endeavour will be a part of the exhibit ‘Go for Stack’ where the space shuttle and its components will be set into a vertical configuration, similar to its original launch position. 

