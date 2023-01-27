Trouble in Peru

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Protesters demand ouster of Peru leader Antonio Melgarejo, EPA-EFE Posted at Jan 27 2023 02:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Demonstrators clash with the police during a new day of marches against the presidency of Dina Boluarte in Lima, Peru on Thursday. Thousands of protesters from various regions of Peru traveled again along the Pan-American Highway North of Lima, with the aim of reaching the historic center to demand the resignation of Boluarte. Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over protests Peru president under investigation after dozens killed in protests Read More: Peru unrest protest resignation Boluarte /life/01/27/23/travel-shorts-luxe-stays-taiwan-flights-and-more/entertainment/01/27/23/sharon-cuneta-nais-maging-parte-ng-batang-quiapo/business/01/27/23/2024-budget-to-include-implementation-ready-proposals-dbm/news/01/27/23/pcg-rescues-7-chinese-fishermen-from-damaged-vessel/entertainment/01/27/23/regine-velasquez-hindi-natuloy-ang-guesting-sa-darna