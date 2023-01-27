Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Protesters demand ouster of Peru leader

Antonio Melgarejo, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 27 2023 02:59 PM

Trouble in Peru

Demonstrators clash with the police during a new day of marches against the presidency of Dina Boluarte in Lima, Peru on Thursday. Thousands of protesters from various regions of Peru traveled again along the Pan-American Highway North of Lima, with the aim of reaching the historic center to demand the resignation of Boluarte. 

Read More:  Peru   unrest   protest   resignation   Boluarte  