Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Remembering victims of the Holocaust

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2023 04:16 PM

Remembering victims of the Holocaust

Mourning candles are placed around steles during a candlelights ceremony at Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany on Thursday, a day before the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event was organized by the network AMCHA Germany, in order to commemorate the victims of Holocaust. 

Read More:  Holocaust   Memorial to the Murdered Jews   AMCHA Germany   International Holocaust Remembrance Day  