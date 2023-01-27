Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Remembering victims of the Holocaust ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 27 2023 04:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Mourning candles are placed around steles during a candlelights ceremony at Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany on Thursday, a day before the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event was organized by the network AMCHA Germany, in order to commemorate the victims of Holocaust. In a first, German parliament spotlights Nazis' LGBTQ victims Read More: Holocaust Memorial to the Murdered Jews AMCHA Germany International Holocaust Remembrance Day /life/01/27/23/look-janine-gutierrez-gives-a-tour-of-her-condo/business/01/27/23/japans-foreign-worker-population-hits-record-182-million/business/01/27/23/hm-earnings-hit-by-russia-exit-soaring-costs/overseas/01/27/23/alleged-ringleader-of-japan-robberies-is-man-detained-in-manila/entertainment/01/27/23/look-jessy-mendiola-shares-glimpse-of-babys-face