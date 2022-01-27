Spring Festival amid COVID-19 surge in Beijing

MULTIMEDIA

Chinese cities impose travel restrictions for Spring Festival

Noel Celis, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman using a plastic bag as a cover walks outside the Beijing railway station in Beijing on Wednesday, ahead of the biggest holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Tiger. Several Chinese provinces and cities imposed stricter travel restrictions amid the spike in COVID-19 infections, as billions of travelers are expected to celebrate the annual Spring Festival in their respective hometown.