Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Taiwan Navy holds drill ahead of Lunar New Year

Ann Wang, Reuters

Posted at Jan 27 2021 04:29 PM

Taiwan Navy holds drill ahead of Lunar New Year

Taiwan Navy special forces conduct a drill ahead of the Lunar New Year in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Wednesday. Taiwan recently conducted military drills to strengthen its readiness in any case of attacks as many soldiers are expected to take a leave for the New Lunar Year celebration.

Read More:  Taiwan Navy   Lunar New Year   Kaohsiung   Taiwan   military drill   foreign military   multimedia   multimedia  