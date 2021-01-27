Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Taiwan Navy holds drill ahead of Lunar New Year Ann Wang, Reuters Posted at Jan 27 2021 04:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Taiwan Navy special forces conduct a drill ahead of the Lunar New Year in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Wednesday. Taiwan recently conducted military drills to strengthen its readiness in any case of attacks as many soldiers are expected to take a leave for the New Lunar Year celebration. Taiwan expelled thousands of Chinese dredgers from its waters: officials Read More: Taiwan Navy Lunar New Year Kaohsiung Taiwan military drill foreign military multimedia multimedia /news/01/27/21/vergeire-cites-types-of-allergies-that-may-prohibit-one-from-taking-covid-19-vaccine/video/business/01/27/21/women-suffer-54-percent-of-pandemic-job-losses-ifc-official/news/01/27/21/duque-hopes-duterte-changes-mind-on-getting-covid-19-shots-privately/news/01/27/21/ph-logs-2245-new-covid-19-cases-highest-since-nov-8-addl-deaths-at-95/news/01/27/21/dahil-sa-mga-natagpuang-patay-na-baboy-karne-bagsak-presyo-sa-or-mindoro