Fire drill at Japan shrine

Japan shrine joins 'Fire Prevention Day for Cultural Properties'

Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

Shrine maidens and staff personnel participate in a fire drill at Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan on Friday. Firefighters and Tenmangu Shrine staff participated in the drill on the day of 'Fire Prevention Day for Cultural Properties'.