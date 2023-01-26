MULTIMEDIA
Candlelight vigil for Monterey Park shooting victims
Frederic J. Brown, AFP
Posted at Jan 26 2023 09:54 AM
People pay tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at a candlelight vigil in front of City Hall in Monterey Park, California, on Wednesday. Huu Can Tran, the 72-year-old Asian immigrant who killed 11 people before shooting himself as police moved in on him; was once a regular at the California dance club where a tragic gun massacre unfolded. Tran used a semi-automatic pistol to spray 42 bullets around the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, an Asian-majority city near Los Angeles.
