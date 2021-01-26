MULTIMEDIA

US House of Representatives delivers impeachment case to Senate

Saul Loeb, AFP

Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett lead the Democratic House impeachment managers as they walk in the Rotunda on Capitol Hill to deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump, in Washington, DC on Monday. The US House of Representatives formally presented an article of impeachment to the Senate today accusing Donald Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol, triggering the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.