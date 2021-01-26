MULTIMEDIA

Traveling for work amid the pandemic

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Maritime crew members arriving from the Philippines wear personal protective equipment (PPE) on the arrivals level inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid increased COVID-19 travel restrictions on Monday in Los Angeles, California. President Joe Biden will re-impose a COVID-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official said, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response.