MULTIMEDIA
France imposes nationwide curfew as COVID-19 cases rise
Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters
Posted at Jan 26 2021 08:59 AM
A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France on Monday. France reported 4,240 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with the country reporting 3,057,857 total number of infections, the sixth-highest in the world.
- /sports/01/26/21/nba-postpones-spurs-at-pelicans-game-due-to-covid-19
- /sports/01/26/21/nba-players-union-reportedly-discuss-all-star-game
- /overseas/01/26/21/us-detects-first-case-of-brazil-coronavirus-variant
- /video/news/01/26/21/ambulansiya-tumagilid-matapos-mabangga-ng-suv-sa-qc
- /news/01/26/21/bontoc-virus-surge-leads-to-shortage-in-hospital-beds-emergency-hiring-of-healthworkers