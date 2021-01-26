MULTIMEDIA

France imposes nationwide curfew as COVID-19 cases rise

Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters

A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France on Monday. France reported 4,240 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with the country reporting 3,057,857 total number of infections, the sixth-highest in the world.