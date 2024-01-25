Anything CUTE

MULTIMEDIA
Hello Kitty at CUTE exhibit in Britain
Neil Hall, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 25 2024 11:20 AM
A gallery worker poses at the exhibition preview of CUTE at Somerset House in London, Britain, 24 January 2024. CUTE shows contemporary artwork and cultural phenomena such as music, fashion, toys, video games and social media to examine cute culture. The show runs at the Embankment Galleries at Somerset House from 25 January to 14 April 2024.
