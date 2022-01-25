Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Snowstorm hits Athens in Greece

Alkis Konstantinidis, Reuters

Posted at Jan 25 2022 09:37 AM

Heavy snowfall paralyses Athens

The Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill, during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, Monday. A snowstorm, named Elpida, swept through Greece covering Athens with heavy snow which brought major transport to a halt, leaving drivers stranded overnight in a highway.

