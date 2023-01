MULTIMEDIA

Tribute to California Lunar New Year shooting victims

Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

A woman and a child visit a makeshift memorial outside of Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, USA, Monday. A 72-year-old man of Asian descent shot and killed 11 people, including a Filipino, as they celebrated the Lunar New Year at Star Dance Studio on 21 January 2023.