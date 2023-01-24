Ardern makes last public appearance sa New Zealand PM

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ardern’s last public appearance sa New Zealand Prime minister Ben Mckay, EPA-EFE Posted at Jan 24 2023 02:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during her last public appearance as New Zealand Prime Minister in Ratana Pa, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Ardern, who will be staying in the office not later than Feb. 7, announced her resignation last Jan. 19 saying that “she doesn’t have enough in the tank for another 4 years.” Grateful Ardern makes last bow as New Zealand PM New Zealand's next PM led COVID-19 crackdown Read More: Jacinda Arden New Zealand Prime Minister Ratana Pa resignation /business/01/24/23/sim-card-sales-dip-after-mandatory-registration-dict/sports/01/24/23/yap-will-be-a-weapon-off-the-bench-for-ros-says-guiao/sports/01/24/23/santos-wants-to-be-at-100-in-return-to-batang-pier/sports/01/24/23/boxing-eumir-marcial-back-in-action-in-february/business/01/24/23/imf-approves-105-mn-in-emergency-aid-to-haiti