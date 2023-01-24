Ardern makes last public appearance sa New Zealand PM

MULTIMEDIA

Ardern’s last public appearance sa New Zealand Prime minister

Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during her last public appearance as New Zealand Prime Minister in Ratana Pa, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Ardern, who will be staying in the office not later than Feb. 7,

announced her resignation last Jan. 19 saying that “she doesn’t have enough in the tank for another 4 years.”