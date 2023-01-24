Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Ardern makes last public appearance as New Zealand PM

Ben Mckay, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 24 2023 02:31 PM | Updated as of Jan 24 2023 03:06 PM

Ardern makes last public appearance as New Zealand PM

Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during her last public appearance as New Zealand Prime Minister in Ratana Pa, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Ardern, who will be staying in the office not later than Feb. 7, 
announced her resignation last Jan. 19 saying that “she doesn’t have enough in the tank for another 4 years.”

Read More:  Jacinda Arden   New Zealand   Prime Minister   Ratana Pa   resignation  