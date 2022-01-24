MULTIMEDIA

Oslo talks for humanitarian response in Afghanistan

Stian Lysberg Solum, NTB via Reuters

Representative of the Taliban political office Anas Haqqani attends a meeting of international special representatives and representatives from the Taliban at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo, Norway on Monday. A Taliban delegation is visiting Oslo for meetings with Norwegian officials and Afghan civil society representatives focusing on the humanitarian situation since the take over of the Taliban in the country following the pull out of international forces in August 2021.

