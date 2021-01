MULTIMEDIA

Hong Kong imposes 48-hour lockdown in Kowloon neighborhood

Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hong Kong, China on Saturday. The Hong Kong government imposed a lockdown in the area of Jordan in the Kowloon peninsula to conduct COVID-19 testing to 10,00 residents residing in 70 buildings after 162 confirmed cases were reported in the densely populated neighborhood.