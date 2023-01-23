Wuhan after 3 years of COVID lockdowns

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Wuhan after three years in the COVID-19 pandemic Hector Retamal, AFP Posted at Jan 23 2023 07:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A customer (right) buys fruit at a local market in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, on Monday. Exactly three years ago, China enforced its first lockdown related to the COVID-19 virus on Wuhan, the epicenter of what would become a global pandemic. 'Not afraid of the virus': Wuhan turns page on COVID, three years on Read More: China coronavirus COVID-19 Wuhan Hunbei epicenter /overseas/01/23/23/chinese-gamers-bid-sad-farewell-to-world-of-warcraft/sports/01/23/23/ethan-rusbatch-a-good-fit-for-converge-assures-ayo/sports/01/23/23/djokovic-crushes-de-minaur-to-fire-warning-at-australian-open/sports/01/23/23/pba-chua-hopeful-tnt-stint-will-lead-to-finals-return/overseas/01/23/23/japan-court-orders-govt-to-pay-damages-over-forced-sterilization