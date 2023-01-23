Home  >  Overseas

Wuhan after three years in the COVID-19 pandemic

Hector Retamal, AFP

Wuhan after 3 years of COVID lockdowns

A customer (right) buys fruit at a local market in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, on Monday. Exactly three years ago, China enforced its first lockdown related to the COVID-19 virus on Wuhan, the epicenter of what would become a global pandemic. 

