Cold in Kuwait

Yasser Al-Zayyat, AFP

Posted at Jan 23 2023 09:03 PM

This aerial view shows the top of al-Hamra tower through heavy fog obscuring the rest of the skyline of Kuwait City on Monday. January is the coldest month in Kuwait City, with temperatures reaching an average of 13.5 to 18.4 degrees Celsius. 

